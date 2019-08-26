|
|
Keith Edwin Culley
Fishers - Keith Edwin Culley, 65, passed away on 10 August 2019 at his home in Fishers, IN, surrounded by love. He was born on January 16, 1954, in Springfield, OH, to the late Alfred Richard "Hank" and Marjorie (Riley) Culley.
Keith grew up in Springfield, OH, and he graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1972. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Cincinnati and a Masters in Athletic Administration from the University of Dayton. He put these degrees to work as a teacher and a basketball coach. Keith won many championships as head coach and earned many awards for coach of the year along the way. He was teacher of the year in many of his students' hearts as well.
After retirement, Keith continued to volunteer as an assistant coach at his high school. Because he was an artist at his core, he rekindled this passion by creating and selling wonderfully unique stainless steel jewelry. After meeting Connie Sue, he began to incorporate her colorful glasswork creations into his stainless steel, and together they created beautiful, new designs. Connie Sue brought color to Keith Edwin's jewelry, and Keith Edwin brought color to Connie Sue's life. He will continue to do so in her heart as well as her sons', family, friends, and anyone who knew him well.
Keith is survived by his fiancée, Connie Sue Powers and her sons; mother Marjorie Culley; brother Alan (Judy) Culley; sisters Darlene (Steve) Luke and Lisa Nance; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Richard "Hank" Culley and his brother-in-law, Thomas Nance.
Both a private and public celebration of his life will be held, and he will continue to be celebrated by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Keith wanted donations to be made to one of the following:
1. The Keith Culley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This is an endowed scholarship, being given to a graduating senior from Northwestern Local Schools. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Springfield Foundation, C/O Keith Culley Memorial Scholarship Fund, 333 N Limestone Suite 201, Springfield OH 45503
OR
2. The IU Simon Cancer Center with a directive for application to glioblastoma research. Memorial gifts should include "In memory of Keith Edwin Culley" in notation and may be made payable to the IU Foundation/Glioblastoma research, and mailed to: IU Simon Cancer Center, C/O IU Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN. 46207.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 26, 2019