Keith Pickett
Sarasota - Keith Johnson Pickett, 95, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Carmel, IN, passed away July 20, 2020. He was born September 21, 1924 in Cicero, IN, son of John LuRay and Weltha (Johnson) Pickett.
Keith attended Boxley, Sheridan and Cicero schools. As an athlete, Keith played basketball and football at Sheridan High School and Cicero High School and pitched softball on a local Cicero team. In 1952, he received his BS in Business Administration from Butler University. Before retiring, Keith was employed as an Accountant with Herff Jones Corporation in Indianapolis as well as Hughey Construction Company in Carmel.
As a proud veteran of the US Army at Fort Knox, KY and Fort Monmouth, NJ, Keith served as a Signal Core and Crews Instructor from 1946-1948. He also played on the basketball team as well as coached during his service at Fort Monmouth.
In June 1949, Keith married "Dotty" in Red Bank, NJ. They lived in Sheridan until 1954 when they moved to Carmel where they raised their children. They enjoyed "snowbirding" in Sarasota for several years, relocating there in 2012. Through the years they traveled America seeing every state, except Alaska, and visited several stadiums.
Keith was a member of Sheridan United Methodist Church before becoming a charter member of Carmel United Methodist Church in 1957. After moving to Sarasota, he and Dotty became members of Sarasota First Congregational United Church of Christ.
In 1952, the Certified Public Accountants of Indiana presented Keith with a gold watch for maintaining the highest-grade point average in Accounting during his 4 years at Butler University. Being in the upper 1% of the Business Administration class, Keith was the only Senior eligible for the Alfred Marshall Honor Society.
Keith attended his first Indy 500 race in 1936 and enjoyed the evolution of race cars. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. Every season, Keith rooted for the Colts and many other teams. He also had fun as an avid baseball fan during Spring Training in FL.
Keith was an interesting storyteller recounting life in days gone by and reminiscing about loved ones and friends. He possessed a kind heart, happy spirit, and a warm loving smile. Keith was a man of wisdom. He often said he trusted the Good Lord for His salvation, guidance, and strength. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things in him who strengthens me." As a man of quiet dignity and humility, Keith touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy "Dotty" Pickett; daughter, Pamela Pickett Romei; son, Chris Pickett; grandson, Michael Keith (Erin) Romei; great-granddaughter, Everly Romei; and brother, Thomas (Barbara) Pickett.
Keith's family thanks the caregivers, nurses, doctors, hospice staff, clergy, friends, and family who helped, prayed and were so kind to him.
A private family inurnment will take place in Cicero Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Sheridan United Methodist Church, Carmel United Methodist Church, or Sarasota First Congregational United Church of Christ.
