Keith T. Davis Jr.
Carmel - Keith T. Davis Jr, 81, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Keith was born March 13, 1937 in Cedar Rapids, IA to the late Keith and Jane Davis. He was a 1959 graduate of Duke University.
Keith was President of Bryant Heating and Air Conditioning, Indianapolis, retiring in 2002. He was a member of ASHRAE and Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. He was a former teacher at Arsenal Technical High School.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Lunch will follow.
His wife, Patricia Davis, preceded him in death. Keith is survived by his children, Geoffrey (Julie) Davis and Sally (Geoffrey) Heard; stepchildren, Polly (Edward) Robledo, Amy (Lloyd) Work and Luanna (Patrick) Albrecht; sister, Nancy (Ronald) Wilk; and seven grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019