Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelley Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelley Jane Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelley Jane Hudson Obituary
Kelley Jane Hudson, 35 of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1984 in Indianapolis, IN to Gary and Kathleen (Smith) Hudson. She resided in Bremen, IN until she was 18 and attended Bremen Public Schools, graduating from Bremen Senior High School in 2003. She attended both Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN and IUPUI - Indianapolis and gained both her Bachelors of Science in 2010 and her Master's Degree in Education in 2015. She worked for Tindley School Corporation as a 4th grade teacher and her students were her greatest joy.

Kelley is survived by her parents, Kathy & Gary Hudson, Nana, Patricia Smith, sister, Molly Hudson all of West Lafayette, IN; her brother and sister-in-law, Nate & Renee Hudson, niece and nephew, Erin & Ryan Crosby of Peoria, AZ, her Aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold & Dorinda Hudson and Charlie Smith.

Kelley was loved by so many and will be most remembered for her vivacious spirit and strong, courageous will. Her favorite quote perfectly describes her spirit: "I would like to be known as an intelligent woman, a courageous woman, a loving woman, a woman who teaches by being" - Maya Angelou

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -