Kelli Shawnta Scott
Indianapolis - 36, passed May 19, 2020. She was a loving mother of 6 children, a daughter and a friend to all who knew her. She loved to cook, work and shop. Kelli will be greatly missed.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.