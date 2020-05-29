Kelly Alayne (McElya) Utzig



Thousand Oaks, CA - Kelly Alayne (McElya) Utzig, 49, passed away May 15th, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, CA. She was born in Crystal Lake, IL on January 18th, 1971 to Jerry and Sue (Congleton) McElya and lived most of her adult life in Indianapolis, IN.



After graduating from Streator High School in Streator IL in 1989, she attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL and graduated with a degree in Music Business in 1993. While at Elmhurst College Kelly was a member of the Elmhurst College Jazz Band, which allowed her the opportunity to play music all over the world.



Kelly spent most of her career at OneAmerica, where she was extremely successful serving in various roles and was considered a leader and visionary in her field. She was also a gifted musician, playing both the piano and flute throughout her life. Kelly discovered her life's purpose and started her own healing business in 2019 while living in CA, and was dedicated to bettering herself and others through spirituality and healing. Kelly's greatest gift was in helping people, something she did until her last day. Stories continue to surface from people whose lives were impacted because of Kelly. She had a compassion that drew people to her, and nothing made her happier than helping people in need. Though she is gone from this earth, her legacy will remain in the lives of those she has changed forever.



Kelly was a loving friend, daughter, sister and mother, who was especially proud of the extraordinary young man her son Mason has become. She is survived by her son Mason Utzig, parents Jerry McElya and Sue (Congleton) McElya, sisters Erin (McElya) Meeker and Kristin McElya, paternal grandmother Earline (Biggs) McElya, nieces Emma and Olivia Meeker and nephew Elijah Meeker, aunt Cindy (McElya) Beurskens and uncle John Beurskens, aunt Karen (Congleton) Harvey and uncles Jerry Harvey and Dave Congleton, in addition to cousins Neil and Stuart Beurskens, Laura (Harvey) Stoffel, Dyan (Harvey) Bietelman and Christopher Congleton. Preceding Kelly in death are her maternal grandparents Bill and Lois (Prior) Congleton and paternal grandfather Glyn Allen McElya.









