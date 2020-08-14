1/
Kelly Lynn (Perdue) Weary
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Lynn (Perdue) Weary

Athens - Kelly Lynn Weary, 56, passed away unexpectedly on July 29. Kelly was born in Indianapolis at Community Hospital on January 9, 1964. Kelly is survived by her husband of 24 years Ken Weary; daughter Melody; stepson Tristan; father Joseph Perdue; brother Rob (Ingrid) Perdue and sister Karen (Scott) Wright. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother Gail Perdue. Online condolences and full obituary at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
August 12, 2020
Marisa Anderson
August 12, 2020
Marisa Anderson
August 12, 2020
My heart is broken for Ken, Melody, Joe, Robbie, Karen and the rest of the family. Kelly was a beautiful person inside and out and I will carry fond memories from our childhood and adult years always. I'm so glad we stayed in touch after all these years. She was a blessing and will be greatly missed. With love, Marisa Anderson
Marisa Anderson
August 8, 2020
Today, my heart was so saddened to learn of Kelly's passing. Our paths crossed a few times out in the paranormal world, and she was always a kind, positive person. My prayers are with her family during this time of grief.
Ken Bush
Friend
August 8, 2020
She was unshakeable not because she didn't know pain or failure, but because she always pushed through; because she always showed up and never gave up. She believed anything was possible- no matter the odds. Her beauty had less to do with what was on the surface, but much more to do with what was within her. She embraced all life's experiences- good or bad. In her willingness to bend and not break and in her courage to believe that the darkness could not hold her back- she continued to create her own light. Mother, Wife, Friend of Many- You will be so missed Kelly.
Deborah Murray
Friend
August 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Kelly, her family and friends. May God welcome her home with open arms.
Barry Colip
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
Wishing Kelly much peace and our deepest sympathies to her loved ones.
Walter DeKeseredy
Friend
August 5, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.
Neil Brague
Friend
August 5, 2020
Kelly was, and always will be, the BEST person to have in 'your corner.' She offered sunshine on a rainy day and a shroud of light on any otherwise 'dark' day. I (thankfully) was afforded the honor of working along side her in recent years. Throughout that opportunity, she became one of my very best FOREVER friends. She was abundantly warm and caring... never mind an ABSOLUTE BLAST! I also had the privilege of getting to meet her dearest Ken & Mel during this time, too. The LOVE she had for you two was without measure. Witnessing this was infinitely inspiring. Love, hugs & positive vibes to those who mourn the loss of Kelly at this time. We were all beyond blessed to experience her presence.
K. E. Griffith
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
I was always excited when the Weary’s came into BW3’s. I had 9 amazing years with them and watching Mel grow up and become an amazing women thanks to Ken and Kelly. I missed them when I left the company, but still would see everyone out and about. Jelly was always smiling and noticed anything different and always complemented on everything. Kelly was so knowledgeable about the world and her and I would have lots of conversation about Bigfoot. I’ll miss those times with her. Kelly will be missed by so many. Ken and Mel I am thinking of you both.
Amanda Russell
Friend
August 5, 2020
Praying and thinking of your family.
Leland Atkinson
Family
August 5, 2020
Love and miss you Kelly
Donna McLaughlin
Family
August 5, 2020
Kelly was a wonderful person and a fantastic neighbor. She had a wonderful smile that lit up the world. I am saddened by her loss and extend my deepest condolences to Ken and the family
Felix V Gagliano
Neighbor
August 5, 2020
The Perdues were our neighbors growing up in Heather Hills and we have many found memories of that time. Kelly and I took ceramic lessons weekly during our teenage years and I remember her artistic flare. It was so nice to stay connected on FB over the years.
Prayers and much love to Weary and Perdue family during this time of loss.
Sincerely ~ Joe Sr, Joe and Mike Haigerty
JOE HAIGERTY
Friend
August 5, 2020
I have to say this has rocked me as well. Hard to believe she is on to her next voyage so soon. I like to think that each life is but a chapter in the book of the soul. That we come here for a purpose, for a season, and when the work is done here (even when we can't see that from here, the everlasting soul is off to its next adventure. Kelly lived a full, loving, and meaningful life, and now apparently God needs her somewherr else at this time. I know she loved you all with every morsel of her being and I also know its not goodbye, but rather till we meet again. My condolences on this difficult lose. Remember she loves you still and for always, no matter where she is.
Deborah Lindsey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved