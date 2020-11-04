Ken "Kenny" Duggins
Indianapolis - "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. It is with sorrow that the friends and family of Ken ("Kenny") Duggins share that their beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on November 1st. He was 70 years old. Ken was employed through IMCU for almost 20 years, serving most recently as a courier and car salesman. A long-time resident of the east side of Indianapolis, Ken graduated from Arlington High School in 1968. After graduation, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving as a Microwave Systems Repairman with the Signal Corps for three years. He was stationed in Vietnam from July 1969 through September 1970 and left the service with the rank of E-4. He was a member of the American Legion Post 64, the Marion County Fish & Game Club and several Democratic Clubs including the Wayne Township United Democratic Club. Ken loved to read spy novels, play slot machines at casinos and volunteer at charity events with his wife. When asked what his favorite meal was, Ken would reply, "anything my wife makes." Ken was famous for his rib-eye steaks cooked on the grill which his son, Ben, said was better than anything he could find in a restaurant. Ken is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patty McKinnon; his sons, Mike Duggins (Tobey), Kenny Duggins, Jr., (Donna) and Benjamin McKinnon-Duggins (fiancée Kali Stahl); step-daughters Saralyn McKinnon-Crowley (Aren Wilson-Wright) and Jocelyn McKinnon-Crowley; his brother, Larry Duggins (Martha Flinchum-Duggins), grandchildren Skyler Duggins, Devin Duggins, and Reagan Duggins and his beloved greyhounds Buddy and Dresser. Ken's goal in life was to make his wife laugh every day. Ken's father formed the first flag crew to put up flags around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track for individual races. Ken took over the flag crew from his father in his early 20s and continued as the head of the crew until his death. Ken's family extends gratitude to the IMS for flying flags at the track at half-mast this week in honor of his passing. A devoted church member, Ken was on his third term as a Ruling Elder at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 3000 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, Indiana with a Memorial Service to begin at 1:00 p.m. A live-stream of the service will be available on the church's website at http://www.johnknox.org
. Memorial contributions may be made to Greyhound Pets of America Indianapolis at gpaindy.org
, or to John Knox Presbyterian Church at johnknox.org.www.hamptongentry.com