Kenneth A. Baldwin
Kenneth A. Baldwin, 88, died peacefully at Riverwalk Village Nursing Home on April 20,2020. He was born in Indianapolis on May 25th, 1931 to Elmer and Eileen Baldwin. He spent his early childhood in Indianapolis, graduating from Broad Ripple High School in 1949. He graduated from Butler University in 1955.
With degrees in Business and Military Science, he served 13 years in the USAF reaching the rank of Major. He served in Vietnam and was shot down in a helicopter, receiving the Purple Heart.
He was involved in Equipment Ordinance Disposal (EOD). He received other commendations while in the service.
From 1965 to 1975, he and his brother owned and operated Burger Chef restaurants in Saginaw, Michigan. He went on to study advanced accounting and worked for the IRS until he retired at age 62.
From 1981 to 2006 he served with the Auxiliary Coast Guard, running patrol on Lake Erie out of Toledo, Ohio.
He moved back to the Indianapolis area in 2002 settled in Fortville. He was a member of the Fortville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by 3 sons: Bruce (Katie) Baldwin, Ken Jr. Baldwin, and David (Valerie) Baldwin.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Jayleen (Ryan) Levengood, Jessica (Julius) Tauberg, John (Cecelia) Baldwin, Jordon Baldwin, Janalisa Baldwin, Khris Baldwin, Jennifer Nunnally, Staff Sargent USAF William (Victoria) Atkins, Zachery Baldwin, and Corey Baldwin. Also surviving are his brother James Baldwin, sister Beverly Lindsey and brother-in-law Gene Klett.
Ken is preceded in death by his son Scott Baldwin, sister Karen Klett brother-in-law Hugh Lindsey, sister-in-law Beverly Baldwin, and his parents.
Ken was an avid Butler University fan. He also loved boating and hunting. His family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers at Riverwalk Village Nursing Home in Noblesville for his excellent care the last 4 months of his life. Private services will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fortville First United Methodist Church or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020