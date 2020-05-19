Kenneth A. Baldwin Ii
1966 - 2020
Kenneth A. Baldwin II

Indianapolis - Kenneth "Ken" Arthur Baldwin II, 53, passed away May 11th, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 19th, 1966 to Kenneth and Betty (Childress) Baldwin.

After graduating from Diboll High School, in Diboll Texas, in 1984, he joined the United States Air Force. He served his country from 1986 until 1990.

Ken worked as an HVAC technician for Fuller Engineering.

Ken was a music lover and a movie buff. He enjoyed Sci-Fi movies and was a fan of both Star Wars and Star Trek. In his free time, he loved watching sports, playing golf, and admiring fast cars.

Ken is survived by his son Kris Baldwin, brothers Bruce (Katie) Baldwin, David (Valerie) Baldwin and William Marc Baldwin, one sister Beverly Ann Tullar, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother Scott Baldwin, and one sister Betty Carol Wolf.

Private services will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
