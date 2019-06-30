|
|
Kenneth A. Shoulders
- - Passed away 6/18/2019 in his home in Manchester, NH. Born 11/25/1952, he is survived by wife Judy, son Michael, daughter Nicole (LJ) Patch, Grandsons: Dalen, Brayden, Ryan and Connor, father William, brother Tim, sister Carol. Preceded in death by mother Ruby.
Graduate of Ben Davis High School 1971, he was an electrician by trade. He could often be found watching NASCAR, working in his garage or enjoying time spent with his grandchildren.
Celebration of Life
7/3/2019 4-8pm
Clermont Lions Club
3201 Tansel Rd. 46234
In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to in his memory or to the Shoulders family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019