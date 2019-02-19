|
Dr. Kenneth Ackles, Sr.
Indianapolis - Dr. Kenneth Ackles, Sr., 82, Indianapolis, IN went from labor to reward on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in Jackson, Mississippi, the family relocated to Indianapolis. Kenneth was baptized at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, attended IPS School #26 and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School.
Kenneth met and married the love of his life, Genora, and they started their family as he entered the United States Air Force. Kenneth provided service to our country and was honorably discharged as a decorated veteran.
Returning to Indianapolis, he graduated from Indiana University, and then he later attended school to become a Chiropractor. As a Chiropractor, he and his family moved to Louisville, until due to unfavorable economic opportunities for African American Chiropractors, they moved back to Indianapolis.
Kenneth was employed by The Chrysler Corporation until Chrysler ceased operating on the Eastside of Indianapolis. He worked to become licensed in State of Indiana, facing many hurdles. Kenneth remained steadfast and sought help from an old friend, Dr. Richard Wong. Dr. Kenneth Ackles was able to attain his license, and to open his second office in Indianapolis.
Now "Doc", highly respected and sought after, he reached many, many people in and out of his office. Dr. Ackles was re-appointed, by Governor Frank O'Bannon, to be a member of the Indiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners and served as a member of the Black Chiropractic Association. He mentored many young chiropractors, especially noted, Dr. Lauren Hardin.
Having been active in local and national Democratic politics for some time, in 2008, Dr. Kenneth Ackles, Sr. campaigned and was elected as the second African American Marion County Coroner.
As a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, he afforded his children the opportunity to attend Catholic schools. After raising his family, he and Genora returned to Greater St. Mark Baptist Church until August of 2005. Under the leadership of Rev. James D. Payton, they became active charter members of Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist. He participated in numerous volunteer opportunities, community service experiences, served as a neighborhood organizer, precinct committeeman, member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, NAACP, National Urban League, The Romans Social Club and 100 Black Men.
On Wednesday, February 20, there will be visitation and fellowship at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. On Thursday, February 21, there will be a Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m. at Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 West 30th Street with entombment at Floral Park.
Those left to carry on his legacy include his two sons, Andy (Tonya) Ackles, and Randy Ackles; his lovely daughter, Misty Ackles-Dumas (Arthur Dumas); brother, Lawrence (Iris) Ackles; sisters, Doris Jean Ackles, and Diane Ackles; grandchildren, Precious, Quinoa, Ami, Clayton, Hausaun, Arlissa and Kenneth III; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, other relatives, patients and Paula Ackles. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Genora, and 60 days later, his son, Anthony, who so lovingly cared for his mother.
Memorial Contributions
As a loving father he anticipated supporting his daughter in her endeavors. The family asks that monetary contributions be directed to:
DREFT (Delta Research Educational and Foundation) 1703 New Hampshire Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20019
It is our hope and prayer that the Lord will continue to bless each of you and keep you in His care!
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019