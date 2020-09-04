Kenneth Boomer
Indianapolis - Kenneth A. Boomer, 88, died August 31, 2020, now joined in eternity with Barbara A. (Dubbs) Boomer, partners in marriage from 1953 to 2012.
Born in Ft. Wayne, IN in 1932, Ken lived and treasured his early and adolescent years of life in Winchester, IN. Entering Indiana State Teachers College, now I.S.U., he pursued his passion for baseball, playing two years, as a Sycamore, coached by Dr. Walter Marks. He entered the U.S. Army and served in the 9th Inf. Division near Nuremberg, Germany during the cold war period. On returning to Winchester the couple was blessed by the births of two daughters. Ken was employed at OMCO, and at Hinchaw Building Service, and active with Jaycees. Barbara was active with Delta Theta Tau, serving two terms as president. In pursuit of their interests, the couple moved to the Southside of Indianapolis in 1965, their lives and work culminating here; Barbara, a teacher assistant, in classroom guidance of challenged youth at Rise Learning Center, and Ken, a staff Architect and Project Mgr. with E.I. Brown A.&E., and Geupel DeMars A.&E.
They were preceded in death by parents, Kenneth C. and Helen Boomer, Everett and Alpha Dubbs; Barbara's twin brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Claude Reilly; and nephew, Bradley Seibert.
Those who will carry on are daughter, Julie A. Boyd, DDS (Kenneth), Indianapolis, IN and daughter, Laurie L. (Gregory) Reifel, of Glen Ellyn, IL; grandchildren, Kevin R. and Ellen E. Boyd, Indianapolis, IN, Hannah C. (Patrick) Malone, Chicago, IL, Abigail Reifel (Fiance' Terence Prial) New York, NY, and Emma C. Reifel, Chicago, IL; great granddaughter, Lucy Kate Malone; brother, W. Fredrick Boomer, Dayton, OH; sister, Mary A. (David) Moore, Gladwin, MI; and sister-in-law, Norma L. (Dubbs) Reilly, Cloverdale, CA.
A private memorial gathering will be held by the family and his cremains will be interred beside those of Barbara in Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester, IN.