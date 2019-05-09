|
|
Kenneth Carl Kimbro
Bowling Green - Kenneth Carl Kimbro of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away May 5, 2019.
Visitation will held Friday May 10th from 5:00-8:00 Pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home
1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 11th at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Greenwood, IN.
An extended obituary can be view at at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019