Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
1977 S. State Rd. 135
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
1977 S. State Rd. 135
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kimbro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Carl Kimbro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Carl Kimbro Obituary
Kenneth Carl Kimbro

Bowling Green - Kenneth Carl Kimbro of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away May 5, 2019.

Visitation will held Friday May 10th from 5:00-8:00 Pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home

1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 11th at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Greenwood, IN.

An extended obituary can be view at at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now