Kenneth D. Edwards
1939 - 2020
Kenneth D. Edwards

Indianapolis - 81, passed away November 24, 2020. He was born February 18, 1939 in Hart County, KY, to the late Charles Robert and Iris Edna Edwards. Kenneth was a 1957 graduate of George Washington High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army & Army National Guard, retiring as Sergeant Major E9. Kenneth married Mae Jeanne Aikman, and she preceded him in death September 24, 2017. Kenneth was employed with Chevrolet over 33 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #355.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10;00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street.

Kenneth is survived by his sons, James Dale and Charles Lynn Edwards; sister, Linda Ford; cousin, Rebecca Kapassakis (George); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
