Kenneth Dreher Jr.
Indianapolis - Kenneth Anton Dreher Jr. 74 passed way after a sudden illness on Saturday November 9th at 6:10 pm at Methodist Hospital. He was born in Terre Haute, IN on November 8th 1945 to Kenneth Anton Dreher Sr. & Eva Marie Hutchinson Dreher. He is a 1963 graduate of Wiley High School and attended Indiana State University. He also served as a member of the Indiana Air National Guard. Ken worked as a professional air traffic controller for 13 years at the Indianapolis Center, a profession he LOVED! He later retired from UPS after 33 years of service as a feeder driver. He also co-chaired the safety committee for 22 years at UPS. Ken received the Master Truck Driver award from the Indiana Motor Truck Association for his outstanding safety record.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Anne Cook Dreher; 2 sons, Jeramy, Richmond, VA & Matthew (Amanda) Indianapolis, IN; 3 Grandsons, Noah, Jordan, and Landon; 1 sister, Nancy Brant Dayton, NV; 2 nephews and 1 niece. Ken was a great family man who would go out of his way to help anybody and had a passion for building and fixing computers.
Visitation will be held Thursday November 14th from 4 to 8 pm at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN. Service will be held on Friday November 15th at 11 am followed by burial at Roselawn Cemetery Terre Haute, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019