Kenneth E. Armstrong
McCordsville - 94, passed away March 9, 2020. He was born November 29, 1925 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Joseph Albert and Emily Dornan Armstrong. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Marines in WWII. He was married to Mary Alice Pfau Armstrong for 71 years who preceded him in death on April 30, 2017. Kenneth retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department as its Master Mechanic. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church on East 10th Street.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 East 10th St.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth Edwin Armstrong, Esq.(Graziella), Dr. Richard Armstrong (Sally), Katherine Childers (Charles), Mary Armstrong and Jerry Armstrong (Sharon); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Albert and James Armstrong; sister, Irene Barbour; and grandson, Michael Skufca.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hancock Suburban Hospice and/or the . Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020