Kenneth E. Creek
Indianapolis - Kenneth E. Creek, 84 of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1935 in Posey County, IN to the late Melborn Rayburn and Della Fern Creek.
Ken is survived by his wife, Donna Jo Creek; children, Bill (Lelia) Creek, Tony Creek, Kerry (Donna) Creek, Dana (Merrill Reece, Jr.) Creek, and Dawn (Richard) Ehrgott; ten grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his grandson, Raymond Creek; and daughters-in-law, Pamela S. Creek, Susan E. Creek, and Jody L. Smith.
A celebration to remember Ken's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Ken's memory to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register and to stay up to date on Ken's services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020