Kenneth E. Dixon
Kenneth E. Dixon, 83, of New Palestine, passed away March 24th, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born January 2, 1937, to Charles and Sara (Robinson) Dixon, in Orlando, Florida.
He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1954.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Army from 1954 until 1962 and served in the Airforce Reserves for 17 years, until he retired as a Master Sargent.
He worked as an insurance agent and broker until he retired.
Kenneth is survived by three sons, Ronald D. (Susanne M.) Dixon, Charles E. Dixon, and Darryl E. Dixon; two daughter, Sarah E. Dixon and Lauren Sue Dixon (deceased); 10 grandchildren (Justin E. Dixon, deceased), 10 great-grandchildren, one brother Edgar Ronald Dixon (deceased) and one sister: Glenda (Chuck) Neff.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service for Kenneth will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020