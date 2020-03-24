Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Dixon


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Dixon Obituary
Kenneth E. Dixon

Kenneth E. Dixon, 83, of New Palestine, passed away March 24th, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born January 2, 1937, to Charles and Sara (Robinson) Dixon, in Orlando, Florida.

He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1954.

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army from 1954 until 1962 and served in the Airforce Reserves for 17 years, until he retired as a Master Sargent.

He worked as an insurance agent and broker until he retired.

Kenneth is survived by three sons, Ronald D. (Susanne M.) Dixon, Charles E. Dixon, and Darryl E. Dixon; two daughter, Sarah E. Dixon and Lauren Sue Dixon (deceased); 10 grandchildren (Justin E. Dixon, deceased), 10 great-grandchildren, one brother Edgar Ronald Dixon (deceased) and one sister: Glenda (Chuck) Neff.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service for Kenneth will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -