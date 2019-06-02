|
|
Kenneth Francis Huguenard
Indianapolis - 89, passed away May 26, 2019. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.
Ken was born on April 5, 1930 to the late Clement and Irene Huguenard in Ft. Wayne, IN. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia. Other survivors include his son John and wife Kelly and their children Ryan, R.J., Katy and Connor, his daughter Jane and husband Will Morrison and their son Gabriel, and his son Andy and wife Sherri and their children Robert, Daniel, Thomas and Katie (John Wozniak) and 3 great-granddaughters, Naomi, Natasha and Nora Wozniak. He is also survived by his brother Ron Huguenard and sister Eleanor Wheeler and by many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Herb Huguenard.
Ken was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, Ft.Wayne, IN and Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After a 20 year career at Eli Lilly & Company, he decided to venture out on his own. He was the founder of two companies, Hoosier Cartage Inc. and Star Packaging Inc. In his retirement years, he enjoyed golfing and worked at both Eagle Creek Golf Club and The Fort Golf Club. But his favorite pastime was spending time with family. He adored his grandchildren and was proud of their many accomplishments. His quick wit and easy laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Lawrence Conference of St. Vincent de Paul 6944 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226. Condolences may be shared online at www.legacycremationfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019