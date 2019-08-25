|
|
Kenneth Howard Akers
Indianapolis - On August 18, 2019, our family and the world lost one of its most kind, patient, and selfless souls.
Kenneth Akers, 81, was born in Milan, Indiana on October 30, 1937 to Elvan and Glenna Akers.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roberta "Bobbie" Akers; children, Kendra (Jayson) Parker, Greg (Sally) Akers, Krista (Lawrence) Eidson as well as 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Indianapolis, 8600 N. College Ave, Indpls, IN 46240, on Saturday, Sept. 7th from 10am - noon, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30pm.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the TatumParketProject.org, First Baptist Church of Indianapolis or St. Vincent Hospice.
Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence and read his full obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019