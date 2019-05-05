|
|
Kenneth M. Sneed
Indianapolis - On Friday April 26, 2019 Kenneth M. Sneed, loving husband of Kathleen Sneed for 65 years and father to Anthony passed away at the age of 95 following a short illness. He grew up on a small rural farm in Enfield Illinois. Upon receiving his draft notice at the start of WWII he joined the Armed Guard Branch of the U.S. Navy. He sailed all over the Pacific on an oil tanker and the liberty ship SS William H. Allen delivering supplies to soldiers. He achieved the rank of Yeoman 2nd class. Kenny moved to Indianapolis following the war and worked at American United Life Insurance Company from 1950 to 1986. Having joined the reserves, he was recalled for active duty during the Korean conflict. In 1953 he married Kathleen Neff, also employed at AUL. He became a programmer on the company's first million dollar computer and created programs that were still being used when he retired after 36 years of service. Kenny's favorite pastimes included fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms in the woods. If you were lucky enough to know Kenny you probably had a lifelong friend. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Anthony (Becky Isaacs Sneed) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. If you would like to honor Kenny, please consider giving to the VA . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019