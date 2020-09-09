Kenneth Mikels
Kenneth Edward Mikels, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 21, 1932 to Kenneth and Luella (Wolf) Mikels in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kenneth was a proud US Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was owner and operator of Mikels Contracting.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marjorie Baker Mikels; daughter, Victoria (John) Achelpohl; son, Dean (Kelly) Mikels; sister, Rosalie Haddle; brother, Dennis Mikels; grandchildren, Katie Schauf, Kelsie Gregory, Tara Frick, Lauren Harper, Carter Mikels, and Ryan Mikels; and great-grandchildren, Greta Schauf and Gracie Schauf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Mikels and Sharon Biddlecomb.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Ben Thomas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent, 2001 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260; or St. Vincent Hospice, 8450 N. Payne Rd, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
