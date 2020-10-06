Kenneth Orville CrawfordIndianapolis - 76, passed away October 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Paducah, Kentucky on September 13, 1944. His beloved parents, Sigsby and Oletha Crawford and brothers, Donald and Malcolm Crawford preceded him in death. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Murray State University. Kenneth married Catherine Burress on December 22, 1966. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Angela. Kenneth served in the U.S Army, where he was deployed to Vietnam and awarded the Bronze Star with "V" device. A longtime resident of Indianapolis, Kenneth retired from International Harvester as a Superintendent and was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church. Kenneth was an avid reader, history buff, and music lover (especially jazz), and enjoyed sharing his wisdom and debating various topics with family and friends. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Catherine Burress Crawford; two daughters, Cheryl Simms and Angela Crawford; two sons-in-law, Michael Simms and Eric Brown; two grandsons, Grant and Garrett Simms; sister, Carolyn Parham; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Burress and Mittie Dean-Crawford; niece, Tanya Parham; nephew, Brandon Crawford; and great-niece, Tori Parham. Kenneth loved and cherished his family and their love and support meant the world to him. Kenneth is fondly remembered by other relatives and friends.