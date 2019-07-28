Services
Kenneth R. Jordan Obituary
Kenneth R. Jordan

Fillmore - Kenneth Richard Jordan, 66, of Fillmore, IN, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. Burial will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
