Mr. Kenneth R. Lewis, Jr.
Indianapolis - 35, transitioned April 24, 2020. Services are Fri, May 8 at 12pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Ave. 46218 with viewing from 10am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
