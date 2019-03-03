Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer


1980 - 2019
Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer Obituary
Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer

Greenwood - Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer, 38, of Greenwood, passed away Feb. 28, 2019. Visitation: Sun., March 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Mon., March 4, 2019 at the church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019
