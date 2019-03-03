|
Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer
Greenwood - Kenneth R. "Rick" Maurer, 38, of Greenwood, passed away Feb. 28, 2019. Visitation: Sun., March 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Mon., March 4, 2019 at the church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019