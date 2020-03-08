|
|
Kenneth R. Paulson
Logan - Kenneth R. Paulson, 76, of Logan, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan, OH. He was born on June 16, 1943 in Columbus, OH to the late Raymond and Stella (Rutherford) Paulson. Ken served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a commercial electrician for over 40 years. Ken was proud of serving as a mechanic on two USAC Sprint Car Series Championships (1981, 1982), with sprint car driver Sheldon Kinser, car owner Ben Leyba and chief mechanic Jack Steck.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Emily I. (Sherrier) Paulson; son Bill (Fiancé Laura Britch) Paulson; sister Christina (Ken) Hogan, sister Sonya (Steve) Patoray, brother Steve Paulson and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020