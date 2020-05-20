Kenneth S. King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth S. King

Indianapolis - 60, Kenneth S. King, Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00pm at Rivers of Life Church, Fishers, 9030 E. 96th St and visitation from 10:00am to 12:00pm with social distancing. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rivers of Life Church
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Service
12:00 PM
Rivers of Life Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved