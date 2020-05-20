Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth S. King



Indianapolis - 60, Kenneth S. King, Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00pm at Rivers of Life Church, Fishers, 9030 E. 96th St and visitation from 10:00am to 12:00pm with social distancing. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary









