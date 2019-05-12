|
|
Kenneth Vowels
Nashville - Kenneth M. (Ken) Vowels, 58, of Nashville, IN, formally of Indianapolis, IN and Louisville, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born on December 5, 1960 in Louisville, he was the youngest of three children to the late John and Mildred (Lindauer)Vowels. His wife Ruth Ann (Annie) Vowels preceded him in death.
Kenny attended St. Helen's School in Louisville, KY was a graduate of Bishop David High School in 1978 and the University of Louisville Speed School earning a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1983. He had worked for Naval Avionics, Ratheon, both in Indianapolis, IN and currently worked for NSWC in Crane, IN.
He is survived by his sister Darlene(Vowels)Stoddard (GL), his brother Rick Vowels(Judy), 2 nieces; Cindi Raymer (Steve) and Tammi Nalley (Marty), 3 great-nieces 1 great-great niece and nephew all from Louisville, KY. Also survived by mother-in-law Mary Lee Inskeep, brother-in-law Larry Inskeep(Brenda) and sister-in-law Becky Inskeep all of Indianapolis.
Kenny and his wife Annie were both adored by numerous pets over the years and leave behind several beloved dogs and cats.
Visitation for Kenny will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. in Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Rd. 135 North, Nashville, IN 47448. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1008 McLary Rd., Nashville, IN 47448.
Online condolences may be given to the family at
www.Bond-MitchellFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019