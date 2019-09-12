Resources
Indianapolis - Kenneth W. "Duke" Blank, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He was born on December 27, 1947 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Douglas and Theresa (Brady) Blank. Duke was a graduate of Oak Forest High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War; receiving the Purple Heart. He worked as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years, retiring in 2007.

Duke loved to surround himself with his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. (Sharp) Blank; children, Toni (Henderson) Pirofsky, Jason Blank, Nicholas (Sara Carver) Blank; grandchildren, Lacey, Kayla, Brady, Natalie, Nathan, Kaiden, Abby; and great-grandchildren, Amiya, Bella, Malyk, Bentley. Duke is also survived by his brother, Denny Blank. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Erma Blank; brother, Bill Blank; and daughter, Tammy Carter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-5pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with funeral services immediately following. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
