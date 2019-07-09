|
|
Kenneth W. Frye
Florida - Kenneth W. "Kenny" Frye, 73, of Florida and previously Martinsville and Indianapolis, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Florida.
Kenny retired from Huber, Hunt & Nichols Construction Company in 2003.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Frye of Zephyrhills, FL; son, David Frye; daughter, Tracy Thompson; grandchildren, Kelcey and Bryce Thompson and Kyle Frye; brothers, Steve, Larry and David Frye. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William R. "Jim" Frye, Melvin, Donnie and Rick Frye.
Visitation will be July 9th from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Neal & Summers in Martinsville and from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wednesday. Funeral July 10th at 11:00 AM at Neal & Summers. Online condolences at www.nealandsummers.com Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Indiana University Athletic Fund @ iuhoosiers.evenue.net or the Alzheimer's Foundation of American @ www.Alzfdn.org. Envelopes will be at the funeral home, or you may make donations online on the respective websites.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019