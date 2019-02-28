Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plainfield Christian Church
800 Dan Jones Road
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Plainfield Christian Church
800 Dan Jones Road
Clayton - Kenneth W. Richardson, 83, of Clayton, IN, born June 14, 1935, went to meet the Lord on February 24, 2019. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucile (Bowen) Richardson and his sister, Virginia Richardson Stephenson. He is survived by his wife, Revenna Singleton Richardson and by his daughters Debra (Barry) Mason and Amy (Mark) Lincks and four granddaughters: Emily Mason, Hannah Mason, Madison Lincks, and Sophia Lincks as well as one nephew, Ben Stephenson. Kenneth was a retired math teacher. Kenneth graduated from Milligan College in eastern Tennessee, from Indiana University and DePauw University. He spent many summers volunteering at Milligan College and served many years as an advisor. He introduced computers to Martinsville schools; his innovative grade book software was marketed to elementary and middle school teachers. Visitation will be held Friday March 1 from 3:00-7:00pm at Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road.Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday March 2 also at the church. Burial will follow at Center Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch, P.O. Box 940, Saint Ignatius, MT 59865-0940. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
