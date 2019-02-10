Kenneth Wayne Joostberns



Indianapolis - Kenneth Wayne Joostberns, previously of Hamilton, Michigan, passed away February 5, at the age of 79. He was born on August 1, 1939 to the late James and Delia Jaarda Joostberns. Ken was married to Nancy Martin Joostberns. He has been employed in the trucking industry since 1958, starting in sales and operations and currently working as a broker. Ken is a member of Geist Christian Church.



Ken is survived by his wife Nancy Joostberns; daughter Debra Guenther (Chris Jones); grandchildren Ryan and Taylor Guenther and Megan Jones; and sister Joan Krotz (Tom). He is preceded in passing by his parents and brothers Robert and John Joostberns.



There are no formal services planned. Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019