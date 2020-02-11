Resources
Kent Douglas Querry


1953 - 2020
Kent Douglas Querry Obituary
Kent Douglas Querry

On Friday February 7, 2020, Kent Douglas Querry, passed away at the age of 66. He was born on July 3, 1953 in Lafayette, Indiana to Ralph and Barbara Querry. He attended IU and Purdue receiving multiple degrees in Environmental Health and Pharmacy. Kent spent over 35 years serving as a dedicated pharmacist to his many customers. On July 31,1982 he married Sharon Lutes and shared over 37 years of wonderful memories. He had a passion for wood working and creating beautiful works of stain glass, all of which were shared graciously with those around him. He had a quick wit, dry sense of humor and most of all he had a kind and compassionate spirit. Kent was preceded in death by his father Ralph, his mother Barbara and twin brother Kevin. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his brother Mark, sister Jan and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Kent's memory may be made to Fletcher Place Community Center 1637 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
