Kent Jeffrey Sheets, 65, died March 16, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan from complications following coronary surgery. He was born to Donald and Helen (Bitzer) Sheets on August 18, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kent graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis and attended Purdue University where he earned a B.A. and an M.S. Ed. degree in Instructional Research and Development. He later received a Ph.D. in Educational Systems Development at Michigan State University. He then spent his career studying and developing systems for the optimum education of physicians.
In 1982 Kent joined the faculty of the University of Michigan's Medical School in the Department of Family Medicine where he rose to the rank of professor and Director of Educational Development. He was responsible for the development, implementation, and evaluation of many of the department's educational programs for medical students and faculty. He also directed the Family Medicine Faculty Development Institute, a program for family medicine faculty and senior residents from Michigan and northwest Ohio. He was a respected leader in the field of family medicine and was a popular speaker. Kent was widely published and did consulting work for over twenty U.S. medical schools.
His love for research and teaching was matched by his love for sports of all kinds, especially for his beloved Boilermakers. He studied the Civil War extensively, with particular interest in the Battle of Gettysburg, frequently attending seminars and private tutorials on specific aspects of the battleground and battles.
Kent is survived by his brothers: David (Christine) Sheets of Cicero, IN and John (Jessica) Sheets of Indianapolis, IN, as well as nephews: Andy (Amanda) Sheets of Noblesville, IN, Brian Sheets of Chicago, IL, and a great nephew and niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister, Carolyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kent J. Sheets, Ph.D. Family Medicine Education Endowment Fund, U-M Department of Family Medicine, Attn: KJSheets Fund, 1000 Oakbrook Drive, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. You may send condolences at www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020