Kent Loren Smith Sr.
Kent Loren Smith, Sr.

Indianapolis - 78, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at IU North Hospital. Visitation for Kent will begin at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 3rd at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel followed by Masonic services at 7:30 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4th at Second Presbyterian Church Sanctuary followed by entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing protocols are required. Memorial contributions are suggested in Kent's name to Shriner's Hospital for Children in care of the Murat Shrine or to our National Parks system.

A live stream of Kent's services will be available at the Second Presbyterian website or directly at: secondchurch.org/funeral

Online condolences and further information available at: www.leppertmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:30 PM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
AUG
3
Service
07:30 PM
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
