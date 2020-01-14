|
|
Kermit Davis
Plainfield - Kermit B. Davis, 94, of Plainfield, passed away on January 11, 2020. He was born in Vandalia, OH on November 16, 1925 to the late Clarence and Martha Davis. Kermit graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, OH in 1944. While playing football for the Stivers Tigers, he was named All-City, honorable mention All State and by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce "Star of Stars". In May of 1944 he was selected by the Department of War to be a private in the United States Marines. Kermit attended basic training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division where he fought at Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service of bravery under enemy fire in Iwo Jima. After being discharged from the Marines he began attending the University of Dayton. In 1950 he was re-activated for the Korean War. He was stationed in Puerto Rico until his discharge in 1962. Kermit started his coaching career while in Puerto Rico. He was the head football coach from 1962 to 1969 in Brookville, OH. In 1966 he coached the still famous "Blue Beret" football team. He moved to Plainfield, IN in 1970 and became the head coach from 1970 to 1986. Kermit's record was 110-61 with 4 Mid-State Championships and just 1 losing season in 17 years. He was responsible for the term "Red Pride" which is still to this day the symbol of the school and community. The most enjoyment he had later in life was from talking to former players who were never stars, or even regular players but players on the kick off/receiving teams who told him of their lifelong memories of playing for the "Quakers". Kermit and his wife of over 60 years had an amazing life outside of the "Red Pride". They founded and ran the International Sports Exchange for over 20 years. The ISE arranged international sports competitions. The ISE had many roles such as organizing with the State Department to send Indiana High School basketball coaches to Africa to teach local youth teams. The ISE organized national teams from Mexico, Wales and Zaire to train in Plainfield. This work enabled Kermit and his wife to visit over 40 countries. In one year they made arrangements for 38 teams to play overseas. Kermit was a life long fan of Broadway musicals. Kermit and Jean loved going to the theatre in New York City or London whenever possible. He would have loved seeing Hamilton. Although he would attend various veteran events such as the Honor Flight, Marine league events, his true passion was watching the "Red Pride" play year round. Kermit was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Davis. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Plainfield Middle School, use door 14 which is the back south side of the school (709 Stafford Road, Plainfiled, IN 46168) where friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, VA at a later date. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years Jean (Bailey) Davis; sons, Kelley (Sara) and Kyle Davis; grandson, 1st Lt. Alex Davis; granddaughter, Rachel Davis. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Red Pride Booster Club (P.O. Box 693 Plainfield, IN 46168) or the Plainfield Community Schools Legacy Foundation (P.O. Box 626 Plainfield, IN 46168).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020