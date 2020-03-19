|
Kerry Curtis Doughty
June 28, 1953 - March 17, 2020
Kerry Curtis Doughty passed from this life after a brave battle with cancer on March 17, 2020. He was the oldest of six children born to Richard and Jeri Doughty on June 28, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kerry was intelligent, kind and compassionate to others. He was an avid reader and willing to listen to different points of view and concerns when often others would not. He was hard working and held jobs at an early age ranging from paper routes to dishwasher at a donut shop.
Upon graduating from Thomas Howe High School in Indianapolis, Kerry attended classes at IUPUI, but soon joined Dura Containers where he found his calling in sales.
Shortly after, he followed his father into the food industry, eventually becoming a salesman for Midwest Distribution. He met his wife, Jan, during a blizzard in 1977 and in 1978, they eloped. In 1982, a call from Wilson Foods and subsequent employment began a series of increasingly responsible sales and marketing positions. In 1985, at the age of 32, Kerry won a prestigious Ring Club award from Wilson Foods. In 1986, he started as VP Sales for Kretschmar Brands, St Louis, MO and in 1988, he took another VP of Sales position at Loveland Foods, in Loveland, CO where he sold Old Timer Bacon and Ham. In 1990, a call from a former mentor at Wilson Foods necessitated a move to Fast Food Merchandisers (Hardee's Food Systems) in Rocky Mount, NC, where Kerry was VP of Customer Service, then VP of International Sales and Senior VP of Sales for GolPak, the manufacturing subsidiary of FFM. For GolPak, Kerry established offices in Brentwood, TN in 1996. Perdue Farms bought GolPak in 1998 and Kerry stayed with them as Director of Food Service Sales. He was quickly promoted to VP of Food Service Sales. He remained with Perdue Farms in Brentwood until he joined Butterball, LLC as Executive VP of Sales, Marketing and R&D in 2007.
The family was grown but Kerry and Jan moved to the Raleigh, NC area. In May 2014, he was promoted to President and CEO of Butterball, where he remained until 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer.
During his tenure, different employers recognized talent in Kerry that they wanted to cultivate. To that end, he attended executive development programs at Northwestern University, McGill University, University of North Carolina and University of Virginia. In addition, his responsibilities took him all over the US and to every continent except Australia.
Kerry made close friends of business associates and acquaintances all along the way with his penchant for hard work and thoughtful consideration of others. He served on board positions including the -Triangle Heart Walk, the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the North American Meat institute, the US Poultry and Egg Association and the National Turkey Federation (NTF).
In 2018, he was the recipient of the Urner Barry Poultry Person of the Year.
Most recently, as 2019 chairman of the NTF Kerry presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey to the President and First Lady during the pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. At the completion of his term, Kerry was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the NTF at their convention in Nashville on February 15, 2020.
Kerry was an athlete and lifelong sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing golf whenever he could. He was an inaugural season ticket holder for both the Nashville Predators hockey team and the Tennessee Titans football team. He was a Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan and an Indy Car race fan, who attended at least 45 races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the years. When the 2014 opportunity came to have Butterball sponsor a car for one race with the Andretti Team for the IMS 500 mile race, he recognized the marketing possibilities and chose Ryan Hunter-Reay as the driver he wanted Butterball to sponsor. Hunter-Reay won the race that year with the Butterball logo on his car and on his racing suit!
Kerry also enjoyed supporting the basketball programs at Duke, UNC and NC State and attending Carolina Hurricanes matches whenever he could. And through it all, he was an attentive, considerate person, a great father, husband, son, brother and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jan Doughty and three children, Brooke Huber (Daniel) of Zionsville, IN, Devin Doughty (Ashley) of Henderson, NV, and Reece Doughty (Stephanie), of Los Angeles, CA and two grandsons, Noah and Owen Huber. Other survivors include three sisters and one brother: Sherry Beck (Kelly) of Indianapolis, Bill Doughty (Susan) of Coopersville, MI, Stacy Doughty-Hall of Nashville, IN and Kelly Sue Rapp (Brian) of Gainesville, FL. He was predeceased by his father, Richard (2005), mother, Jeri (2019), and sister Teresa Doughty (2016).
At Kerry's request, a Celebration of Life will be held in Cary NC and also in Indianapolis IN; both at a later date in view of current events. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Racing for Cancer, 951 Queen Annes Road, Houston, TX 77024.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020