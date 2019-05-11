|
|
Keva Woods
Indianapolis - 95, passed away May 9, 2019. She was born October 26, 1923 to the late Louis and Helena Christ. Keva was a 1941 graduate of Broad Ripple High School. She married Julius R. "Jude" Woods, January 31, 1942 and was employed in the cafeterias of Washington Township School District for 20 years. Keva was a longtime member of Castleton United Methodist Church. She loved bowling and playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd., and Monday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Keva is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Jude Woods; children, Sue Ann Myers (Robert) and Barry R. Woods (Cindy); grandchildren, Kelly Atkinson (Mike), Kristin Crose (Jeff), Angie Gerking (Jack Davis), Michelle Lampton (Sean), Nick Myers (Erika) and Robert Myers, Jr. (Jay Keys); extended family, Lisa Fowler (Doug); sister, Rosemary Draga (Bob); 18 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. A great-granddaughter, Jennifer Atkinson; and siblings, Alex Christ, Catherine Fuson, Olga Wisehart, James Christ and George Christ, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to Riley Hospital for Children. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019