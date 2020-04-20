Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Kevin A. Dunson

Kevin A. Dunson Obituary
Kevin A Dunson

Indianapolis - Kevin Dunson passed away on Saturday April 11,2020 at the age of 60. He is the son of Marion and Mary Dunson. After graduating from Cathedral High School, Kevin received his BS degree from Indiana University in Bloomington IN.

Kevin was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. Kevin worked for the Internal Revenue Service, The Hoosier Lottery and was the business owner of his Tax Service.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Marion and Mary Dunson, Sister Karla Dunson, Brother Adrian Dunson (Kimberly), Niece Kayla Dunson and Nephews Zechariah McGill Sr. and Zechariah McGill Jr. and a host of aunts, uncle, cousins, Godparents and friends.

There will be a private funeral. A memorial will follow at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
