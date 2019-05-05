|
|
Kevin A. Pettis
Indianapolis - Kevin A. Pettis, 59 died unexpectedly, April 22, 2019. He was employed with Fedex Corporation for 35 years as a courier. He is survived by his loving companion, Sandra Whitfield, aunts, Joyce Carter, Joanne Akins & Kim Jefferson (Memphis, TN) and so many others who knew him and will miss his presence.
A memorial service for Kevin will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208, with visitation from 1 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019