Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Kevin A. Pettis Obituary
Kevin A. Pettis

Indianapolis - Kevin A. Pettis, 59 died unexpectedly, April 22, 2019. He was employed with Fedex Corporation for 35 years as a courier. He is survived by his loving companion, Sandra Whitfield, aunts, Joyce Carter, Joanne Akins & Kim Jefferson (Memphis, TN) and so many others who knew him and will miss his presence.

A memorial service for Kevin will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208, with visitation from 1 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
