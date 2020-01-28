|
|
Kevin Birdwell
Indianapolis - Kevin Doyle Birdwell, 60, Indianapolis, passed away January 28, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm at G.H.Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Funeral service will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:30am. He will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park. For full obituary please visit, www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020