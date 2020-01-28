Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Kevin Birdwell Obituary
Kevin Birdwell

Indianapolis - Kevin Doyle Birdwell, 60, Indianapolis, passed away January 28, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm at G.H.Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Funeral service will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:30am. He will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park. For full obituary please visit, www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
