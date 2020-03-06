|
|
Kevin Edward Terry
Indianapolis - Kevin Edward Terry, 51, passed away February 26, 2020. Kevin was born in Indianapolis, IN on June 28, 1968, the son of Edward Terry and Donna Terry. He was a graduate of Greencastle High School. Mr. Terry loved to cook, fish and spend time with family and friends. Survivors include his mother Donna Steadmon -Graham, Stepfather Lucas Graham, sons Caleb Stodghill and Terrel Terry; daughters Aisa Terry and Tara Golden. Four brothers: Monye' Steadmon (Kimberly), Taurean Terry, Tyrone Terry, James L. Steadmon, and Uncle Sean Pack (Renee) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on held Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Stuart Mortuary 2201 N. Illinois St. Indianapolis. Wednesday March 11th at First Baptist Church 404 Judson Dr. Greencastle, In 46135 from 1pm-2pm with service to follow. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Greencastle
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020