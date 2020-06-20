Kevin Frederick Plymate
Kevin Frederick Plymate

Bremerton, WA - Kevin Frederick Plymate, age 60, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away June 4, 2020, at his home in Bremerton, WA surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 13, 1959, in Shelbyville, the son of Walter "Shorty" and "Peggy" Emogene (Dunagan) Plymate.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Dianne; children, Jake Kittinger, Kasey and Garrett Girardin; grandchildren Jared, Ethan and Ryiker, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin served and was honorably discharged after 10 years from the U.S. Navy at Kitsap Naval Station Bangor. Kevin enjoyed all sports and dedicated his life to officiating in Indiana, Washington and Texas. He belonged to several sporting associations including the Peninsula Football Officials Association, Peninsula Umpires Association, Kitsap Peninsula Soccer Referees Association, United States Soccer Federation, Texas Association of Sports Officials, and the USA Softball-WA UIC for Kitsap Peninsula.

Kevin loved to travel and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren.

He was loved and will be missed by many.

A Gathering of Friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.

A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Horner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

Online condolences may be shared with Kevin's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
