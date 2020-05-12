Kevin J. Cassidy
Kevin J. Cassidy, age 60, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence in Ashland City, Tennessee. Kevin was born in Indianapolis, Indiana January 28, 1960, to the late Donald J. Cassidy and Jacquelyn Farlow Cassidy. Kevin worked in construction. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Matthew Allen Harder. He is survived by his sisters Susie (Brian)Smith and Rose Cassidy; nephew; John Mark Jackson III (Ruth); grandnephew, Eli Jackson, and grandniece Treysia Jackson. Kevin was a free spirt and a true friend to many. He loved to play Golf. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame fighting Irish and The Nashville Predators. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.