Kevin J. Cassidy
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin J. Cassidy

Kevin J. Cassidy, age 60, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence in Ashland City, Tennessee. Kevin was born in Indianapolis, Indiana January 28, 1960, to the late Donald J. Cassidy and Jacquelyn Farlow Cassidy. Kevin worked in construction. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Matthew Allen Harder. He is survived by his sisters Susie (Brian)Smith and Rose Cassidy; nephew; John Mark Jackson III (Ruth); grandnephew, Eli Jackson, and grandniece Treysia Jackson. Kevin was a free spirt and a true friend to many. He loved to play Golf. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame fighting Irish and The Nashville Predators. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cheatham County Funeral Home
117 Elizabeth St.
Ashland City, TN 37015
615-792-2552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved