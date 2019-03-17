|
Rev. Kevin Joseph Morris
Richmond - May the Risen Christ come to receive his faithful servant FATHER KEVIN MORRIS.
The world lost a cherished pastor, a devoted brother/uncle, a thoughtful friend, and a zealous fan of the Notre Dame Irish and the Indianapolis Colts when Father Kevin Morris died in Centerville on March 12, 2019. He was born on October 28,1955 in Bitburg, Germany to Joseph F. and JoAnn (Mortimer) Morris, both of whom pre-deceased him.
A proud alumnus of Holy Spirit School, Cathedral High School, and IUPUI, Kevin worked as an accountant at Jenn-Air, Corp. in Indianapolis. In 1980, he married the love of his life Carol (Bixler) Morris who died in 1990. A grief that never left him would shape his special ministries to the sick, the dying, and the grieving.
Kevin entered St. Meinrad School of Theology in 1992 and in 1997 was ordained to the priesthood. He was beloved by the parishioners and staff of the two Catholic communities he served: St. Susanna in Plainfield (1999-2012) and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Richmond (1997-99 and 2012-19). Schoolchildren speak about Father Kevin lighting the fire of faith in their souls. He brought Christ to hundreds of couples through pre-Cana and marriage ministry.
Family survivors are his brother Michael (Toni) Morris, sisters Patrice Morris, Terri Morris (Tim) Downs, Angela (Jaye) Jump, and Laure Morris (Steve Taksar), nieces Claire and Emma Morris, Brooklyn Bowling, Grace and Caroline Downs, Katie (Keegan) McCamment, and Caitlyn Valentine, nephews AJ Morris, Patrick Kraft, Samuel and Eli Taksar, and Michael Valentine, great-nieces and nephews Nora and Nolan McCamment and Emmie and Eli Valentine, mother-in-law, Emma Bixler, brother-in-law David Bixler, sister-in-law Mary Catherine (Jim) Valentine, uncle Dan (A'Donna) Mortimer, aunts Doris Wedge and Joyce (Bernard) Tencleve, and many loving cousins. Father Kevin was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his father-in-law Jerome Bixler and brother-in-law Michael Bixler. The family gratefully recognizes the friendship of Mary Ann (Peach) Holbrook for her expert care and support of Father Kevin over many years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4-8PM, with a 7PM Vigil Service at Holy Family Church, 815 W. Main St., Richmond. Additional Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 8:30-10:30AM, with a 10:30AM Funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, 1347 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. Flanner Buchanan -Washington Park East is assisting the family with arrangements. See flannerbuchanan.com for the full obituary and suggestions for memorial contributions.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019