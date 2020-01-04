|
Kevin Michael McShane
Indianapolis - Kevin Michael McShane, 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of January 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his mother Janet Courtney McShane; his brothers John F. McShane, Jr. (Katy) and Patrick J. McShane (Stephanie); sisters Betsy Schmutz (Jerry) and Maggie McShane; children Benjamin Brown McShane (Ngoc) and Sally Rose (Matt); grandchildren Delaney Carol My McShane, Toan Kevin Cormac McShane, Lucas Michael, and Elizabeth Mary; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Emily, Jack, Frank, Hugh, Harry, and Rowan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father John F. McShane Sr., brother Daniel C. McShane, and sister Christine A. McShane.
When Kevin was ten years old, his parents took him to see the film adaptation of "To Kill A Mockingbird" and he left the theater wanting to become an attorney for the criminally accused. In 1970 he graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, where he played offensive lineman for the Braves football team. (Scouts reported he was "small, but slow") In 1975 Kevin earned a bachelors degree from Regis College. He obtained his law degree from the IUPUI School of Law and was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1980.
While attending law school, Kevin was a staff assistant to Indiana Congressman Phillip Hayes of Evansville before joining Indianapolis attorney Nile Stanton as law clerk. Through the combination Stanton's legal genius and Kevin's investigative legal work, they saved the life of Larry Hicks of Gary, a destitute 21 year-old man wrongfully convicted of murder, from Indiana's electric chair. Their legal heroism was reported in Playboy Magazine, which also funded the defense. That same year Kevin ran (and lost) for Indiana House District 43 on a platform of reforming landlord-tenant law, collective bargaining for state employees, and increased spending on mental health treatment for inmates.
Kevin's criminal defense career continued for forty years. He was a true believer in social justice and never turned down a client, frequently working pro-bono without credit or acknowledgment. He took special pride in serving juveniles trapped in the inequities of the justice system. He mentored many young lawyers and viewed his career as one of public service, a perspective carried with him later in life when he joined Alcoholics Anonymous. He saw his recovery as an opportunity to serve and gladly sponsored anyone who asked.
A man of private but deep Catholic faith, Kevin was a fierce and passionate opponent of state-sponsored execution. In addition to Larry Hicks, in 2000 he won a life sentence for Kerrie Price against the state of Indiana's effort to have him executed. Kevin McShane saw capital punishment as the epitome of mankind's hubris, and viewed combatting it as his life's great work.
More than anything, Kevin loved to live. He loved the adventure of travel, the joy of a delicious meal, the spectacle of sports entertainment, the power of live music, and the splendor of art. He especially enjoyed these pursuits when accompanied by his children. Nothing made him happier than the start of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, which he bore witness to over 50 times. His final wish was to pass away in his sleep before he became too ill to work and serve, a wish God granted him.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Kevin's medical team including Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran and Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, and the staff at Stonecrest of Meridian Hills in Indianapolis, all of whom gave Kevin comfort in the final year of his life. Family and friends will gather on Monday, January 6th at Leppert Mortuaries in Nora from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday, January 7th, a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4600 N. Illinois Street, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Daniel C. McShane Memorial Scholarship at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. 2801 W 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020