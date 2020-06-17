Kevin Michael Prentice
Martinsville - Kevin Michael Prentice, 54, Martinsville, formerly of Greenwood, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born May 24, 1966, in Beech Grove, to the late Clarence Prentice and Carole (Kennedy) Prentice, who survives.
Kevin graduated from Perry Meridian High School then went on to earn the degrees of Associate in Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from Purdue University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Indianapolis. Kevin was employed by Eli Lilly & Company for 19 years, most recently as a Consultant Data Sciences BioMedicines and was certified by the Society of Clinical Data Management. He contributed to multiple successful new drug application submissions resulting in regulaotry approval of medicines that made life better for patients all over the world. He was a lifetime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Indianapolis and also attended SS. Francis and Claire of Assisi, Greenwood. Kevin was a loving, dedicated husband to his high school sweetheart Heather and proud supportive father to daughters Kennedy, Katherine and Caroline. Some of his fondest memories were of cheering on all three at gymnastics competitions or boating with them on Lake Lemon and Dale Hollow. He was a loyal son and brother and tried and true friend to all who knew him. What he enjoyed most in life was passing time gathered with friends and riding open roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Kevin was solutions driven and used his technical and analytical skills to create and build useful things his family enjoyed. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family and extensive circle of friends and colleagues.
Survivors include his wife, Heather, to whom he was united in marriage Jun 29, 1991; daughters, Kennedy (Phillip Daprile), Katherine, and Caroline Prentice; mother, Carole Prentice; brother, Kirk (LaTona) Prentice; sisters Kay Rhyne and Kerrie (Paul) Milenbaugh; and eight nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate the life of Kevin Prentice on Sunday, June 21, 2020, 1 to 7 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, with burial following at IOOF Cemetery, Waverly Rd. Please be advised masks are mandatory for attendance at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Patient Lodging Program, University of Cincinnati Cancer Center Foundation or The American Brain Tumor Association. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.