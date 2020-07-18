Kevin P. O'Connell



Carmel - 1949-2020



Kevin Patrick O'Connell, 71, died Friday, July 17, after declining health due to lewy body dementia at Sunrise on Old Meridian in Carmel, Indiana. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.



Kevin was born March 12, 1949, to Philip E. O'Connell and Rita M. (Jones) O'Connell in South Bend, Indiana. He grew up in Mechanicsville, Pennsylvania; Canton, New Jersey; Cambridge, Ohio; and Oaklandon, Indiana. In 1967, he graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis, and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette. On Feb. 1, 1969, he married Nancy Lyons in a ceremony at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on East 46th Street. He married his second wife, Ann Williams on Sept. 7, 1984, at Unity Church in Indianapolis.



A hard worker and loving father and husband, Kevin worked as an insurance claims adjuster and operated his own business, Pathfinders Claims Service Inc. Kevin enjoyed sailing, playing cards, classical music, and fine wine and food. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and friends. He volunteered for the Indianapolis Opera Company, and the Indianapolis Public Library's Second Hand Prose. He was a strong supporter of all the arts in Indiana and Second Helpings of Indianapolis, and Washington Township Schools. Kevin was a triathlete, participating in many events nationally and internationally.



Kevin was preceded in death by his mother and father; former wife Nancy; brother Philip E. O'Connell Jr.; and sister Margaret E. "Peggy" O'Connell. He is survived by his wife Ann; daughters Kathleen P. O'Connell, Kristen P. Larkin and her husband Christian, and Katelyn O'Connell; brother Michael J. O'Connell, his wife Fran, and their children Christoper, Kayleigh, and Amber; and grandchildren Mira Larkin, Adam Foster-Baird, and Ryan Foster-Baird.



Due to COVID-19, Kevin will be cremated and there will be a private ceremony for his immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Indiana Dunes State Park or The Metro Indy Lewy Body Dementia Caregiver Support Group.









